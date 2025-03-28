Swimmer Turned Activist Speaks at Duke, Greeted With Support and Backlash | WRAL

Swimmer's Daily

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who competed against a transgender athlete in her final collegiate event, spoke Duke advocating against transgender athletes playing with the gender they identify with. Her appearance came a day after state lawmakers proposed a bill, limiting the rights of transgender people in North Carolina.

