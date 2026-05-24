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Spearfisherman Dies After Shark Attack at Kennedy Shoal | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

There has been tragedy in Far North Queensland, with a spear fishermen killed by a shark in waters on the Great Barrier Reef.

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