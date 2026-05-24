Swimmer's Daily

I Swam Around Manhattan in 7 Hours 35 Minutes | Dan Daly

by

rokur
in

This iconic open water marathon swim circles Manhattan through the Hudson, Harlem, and East Rivers, navigating changing tides, boat traffic, chop, currents, and the nonstop energy of NYC from water level.

This documentary captures more than just the swim itself. It highlights the preparation, crew support, community, and growing movement around open water swimming and urban waterways in New York City.

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