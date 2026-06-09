In 2023 Sam Short EXPLODED onto the international scene, on night one of that year’s world championships he claimed the world title in the 400 freestyle in a historically fast time. Since that breakout year however Short has had a rough couple of years after. During the end of the season in both 2024 and 2025 Short had some illness that impacted his performances, and it seemed like he would maybe be unable to reach the heights that he found in 2023. But NOW during the 2026 Australian Swim Trials Sam Short made a MAJOR statement, putting major pressure on the world record line during the 400 freestyle while swimming a new personal best time.
Can Sam Short Break This World Record? | The Swim Scribe
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