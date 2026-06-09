NHRC: “Blanket Ban on Pregnant Women Using Pools Is Discrimination” | MBCNEWS

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has determined that uniformly restricting the use of swimming pools solely on the grounds of being pregnant constitutes unreasonable discrimination.

The Commission recommended that the head of a university sports center in Busan, who had canceled a pregnant woman’s registration for swimming lessons, “establish measures to prevent recurrence.”

Previously, in August of last year, a pregnant woman who was seven weeks pregnant attempted to register at the swimming pool, but the center canceled her registration, stating that “according to internal regulations, pregnant women are not allowed to take swimming lessons.”

However, the Commission pointed out that “a pregnant woman’s health condition and ability to exercise vary individually,” and argued that “uniformly restricting the use of the swimming pool without reviewing each case individually is an excessive measure.”

See MBCNEWS