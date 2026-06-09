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Australian Swim Trials 2026: Night 1 Top Moments | Wide World of Sports

by

rokur
in

With spots on the line for the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, the Australia Swimming Trials kicked off in Sydney with a bumper Night 1 of Finals.

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