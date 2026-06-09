Swimmer's Daily

Katie Pumphrey and Dozens of Swimmers Swim a Mile in Baltimore’s Harbor | WJZ

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Katie Pumphrey and dozens of swimmers swim a mile in Baltimore’s harbor

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