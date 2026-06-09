Inside Hong Kong Masters Swimming: Why Adults Are Coming Back to the Pool | Marcel Smit

What happens when adults who haven’t swum competitively for 10, 20, even 30 years get back in the water? I went behind the scenes at the Hong Kong Masters Swimming Championships to find out.

Masters swimming is one of the fastest-growing communities in competitive sport — and after spending the day at this meet, I finally understand why. In this video, I take you behind the scenes: the races, the relays, and the real stories behind the swimmers who keep coming back.

You’ll hear from people who stopped swimming because of injury, life getting in the way, or just losing the path — and who found their way back to the pool. I also jumped in myself and raced a couple of events, so you’ll see exactly how that went.