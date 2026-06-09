Swimmer's Daily

Report of Man Drowning in Lake Pontchartrain Highlights Lake Swimming Dangers | WWLTV

by

rokur
in

Officials warn against swimming in the lake for fun, citing undertow, alligators and other unsafe conditions.

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